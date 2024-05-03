Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Increased by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.37. The company had a trading volume of 354,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,701. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,561,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

