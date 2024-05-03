Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LXRX. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,983. The firm has a market cap of $451.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.