Mizuho Raises PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $32.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $15.38. 2,409,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,792,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 294,845 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

