Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Itron Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.78. 286,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Itron by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 48.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Itron by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

