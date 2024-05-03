Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of LESL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 1,019,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,130. The company has a market cap of $846.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after buying an additional 8,398,488 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 66.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 55.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,013 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.