GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Announces Earnings Results

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million.

GBank Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBFH traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 5,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824. GBank Financial has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81.

Get GBank Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

GBank Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.