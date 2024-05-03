Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Lifted by Cormark

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUTFree Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.82 million for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%.

KUT traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$2.72. 8,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.31.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

