Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Lifted by Cormark

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.
RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.82 million for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%.
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.
