Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

MRNA traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $124.90. 1,540,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,162. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,041,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,181,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,041,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,181,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,954 shares of company stock worth $13,158,776. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.