Telemus Capital LLC Sells 6,219 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.