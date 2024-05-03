Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.75 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.380 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,248. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.