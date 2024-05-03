Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.75 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.380 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
