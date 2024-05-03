Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $11,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, April 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $11,848.20.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $12,183.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $11,879.82.

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $11,204.64.

JCI stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,095,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,919. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,553,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

