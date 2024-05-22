Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHK shares. Stephens upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

