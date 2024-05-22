Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCO

Ducommun Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $854.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 106.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 247,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.