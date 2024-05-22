Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

