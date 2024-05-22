The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$89.23 Average PT from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

TSE TD opened at C$77.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.30. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.98 and a one year high of C$87.10. The firm has a market cap of C$137.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

