O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 600,239 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $1,757,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 65,835 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.