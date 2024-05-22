Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
View Our Latest Report on VALE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale
Vale Stock Performance
Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.
Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vale Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vale
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.