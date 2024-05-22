Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 7.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 18.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 28.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 304,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

