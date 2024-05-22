Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $44.00

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FLR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fluor

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. Fluor has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 98,381 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,990 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fluor by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.