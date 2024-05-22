Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 136.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.