Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,575,159 shares of company stock worth $84,166,327. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.97. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

