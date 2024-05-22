Analysts Set Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) PT at $23.79

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.79.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Canoo has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canoo will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canoo by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

