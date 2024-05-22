Brokerages Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Target Price at $47.00

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,824 shares of company stock worth $809,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

