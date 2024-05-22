CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

