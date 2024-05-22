Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of ENTA opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

