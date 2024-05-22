Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of AON stock opened at $289.98 on Wednesday. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AON by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $3,203,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

