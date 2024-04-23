Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $13,645,871 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $317.59 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.21 and its 200-day moving average is $342.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

