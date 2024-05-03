Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.400-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $398.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s
Moody’s Stock Performance
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.
Moody’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.
About Moody’s
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
