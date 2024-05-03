John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 3.3 %

JBSS stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 63,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,936. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

