AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.740-6.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.650 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.