B. Riley Increases Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $16.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,333,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 2,363.4% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 490,402 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 2,874.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 313,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 303,097 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $5,505,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

