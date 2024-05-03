Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,894,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

