West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

PXD stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,935,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

