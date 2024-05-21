Crewe Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.49. 454,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,026. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

