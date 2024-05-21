Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of HubSpot worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,244 shares of company stock worth $15,177,181. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBS traded down $9.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $610.95. 316,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

