Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after buying an additional 173,448 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 15,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 898,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

