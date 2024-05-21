Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 6,978 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 860,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.