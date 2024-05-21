Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 230 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,595. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.