5,416 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,155,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674,664. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

