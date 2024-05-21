Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after acquiring an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. 2,340,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,604. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

