West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.