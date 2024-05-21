Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.83 on Tuesday, hitting $1,399.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,313.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,190.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.12 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

