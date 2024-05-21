Verdad Advisers LP Acquires 12,000 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mistras Group accounts for 1.7% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mistras Group by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mistras Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 36,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.66. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.44 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MG. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mistras Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.