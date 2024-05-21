Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,321,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,276 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 1,412,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

