Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Boosted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,113,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,629. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $537,630. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Get Our Latest Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.