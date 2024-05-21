Verdad Advisers LP Invests $516,000 in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of J.Jill as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill in the third quarter worth $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Stock Performance

NYSE:JILL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. J.Jill had a return on equity of 194.65% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $149.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.Jill

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $445,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,190 shares of company stock worth $1,249,007 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.