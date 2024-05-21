Verdad Advisers LP Sells 239,291 Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Verdad Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,291 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP owned 2.06% of Salem Media Group worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 4,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SALM

Salem Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.