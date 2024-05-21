L.M. Kohn & Company Buys Shares of 1,361 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.94. The stock had a trading volume of 182,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
