Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

