Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Short Interest Up 17.3% in May

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance
NYSE ZGN opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Ermenegildo Zegna has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.36.
Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
