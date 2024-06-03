Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 394 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

